Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

