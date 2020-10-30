Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 797,092 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

