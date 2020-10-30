Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 449.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,597,000 after purchasing an additional 379,428 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

