Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,638. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

