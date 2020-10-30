Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 577,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 246,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.78. 768,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67.

