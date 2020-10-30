Parallel Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.