Parallel Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,328. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.