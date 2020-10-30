Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 120,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,960. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

