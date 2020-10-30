Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. 98,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,051. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.50 and its 200-day moving average is $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.