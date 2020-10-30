Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after acquiring an additional 530,362 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 585,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,343,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

