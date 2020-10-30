Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

