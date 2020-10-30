Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 418,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,709,518. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.32.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

