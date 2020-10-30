Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,816,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.80. 13,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,625. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.