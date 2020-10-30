Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,289 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886,767 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,470,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 1,461,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after buying an additional 867,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,945. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

