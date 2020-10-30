Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $325.76. 47,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

