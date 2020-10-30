Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,603 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 139,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

