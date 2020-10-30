Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,616 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $210.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,459. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.61 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

