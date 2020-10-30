Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $111.00. 183,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,745. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

