Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $274.33. 77,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,721. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.60. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

