Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $61,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.