Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 391,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.