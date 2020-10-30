Parsley Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

