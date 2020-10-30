Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 64.3% in October

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTNR remained flat at $$3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.30 million, a PE ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

