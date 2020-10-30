Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Pegasystems updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.63-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. 9,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,385,079. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

