Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,109. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

