Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.37. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,205 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of May 18, 2020, it owned and operated 4 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.