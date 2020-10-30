Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.37. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,205 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of May 18, 2020, it owned and operated 4 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit