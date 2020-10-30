Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 1,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,354. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

