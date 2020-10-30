PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. PerkinElmer updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.
NYSE PKI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.24. 13,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,574. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $134.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.
In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.
