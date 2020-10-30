Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 573,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

