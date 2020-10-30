Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

