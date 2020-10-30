Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 413,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

