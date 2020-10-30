Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,787. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

