Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

PPC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 32,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,198. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

