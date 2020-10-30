Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Portland Ltd

Portland Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 3.2% of Portland Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Portland Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

NYSE PINS traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,812. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

