Piper Sandler Cuts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $405.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.90.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $13.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,121. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

