Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOOT. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. 4,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,798. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

