Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PFBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,870. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 113,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

