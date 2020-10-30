Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.