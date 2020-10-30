Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

Several other analysts have also commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.39.

MA stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.65. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,431,990 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

