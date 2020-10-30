QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of QEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,149. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 4.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

