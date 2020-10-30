QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 5.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $123.25. 278,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.