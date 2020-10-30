Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services updated its FY20 guidance to $3.52 to $3.64 EPS.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.