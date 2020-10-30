QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. QuinStreet updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

QNST stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 1,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,385. The company has a market cap of $889.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,949,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,548 shares of company stock worth $2,559,672. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

