Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.70. Quiz shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 188,017 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Quiz alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.