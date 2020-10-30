Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

RTX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,683. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

