Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,924,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

RTX stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

