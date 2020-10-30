Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 206,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,683. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

