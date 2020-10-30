RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%.

RNR opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.