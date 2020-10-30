Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNW. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.57. 248,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,740. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.36%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

