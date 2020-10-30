Robert W. Baird Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,725.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,769.95.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $57.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,624.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,294. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,465.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

